Ste. Genevieve girl raises more than $20,000 for art supplies

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Allison Twaits, KFVS) (Source: Allison Twaits, KFVS)
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO (KFVS) - In April, Aly Baumann, 10, of Ste. Genevieve, said she hoped to raise $10,000 by the end of the year to buy art supplies for the art therapy program at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

On Thursday, May 28, Baumann and her family announced they've raised more than double that amount.

Aly has required blood transfusions daily since she was two years old, spending more than six hours per day at Cardinal Glennon Hospital.

While in the hospital, Aly passes the time by creating art, whether that be by drawing or painting.

Aly and her mom started collecting art supplies four years ago to bring to kids at Cardinal Glennon who might also like to be creative.

Last year, Aly brought supplies to nearly 500 kids in the hospital. This year, there will definitely be more to go around.

