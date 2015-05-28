Lone Oak man facing drug, theft charges

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department has arrested a 61-year-old Lone Oak man on drug and theft related charges.Jeffery Gold, 61, faces charges of theft over $10,000, trafficking marijuana over 8 ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia.According to the sheriff's office, deputies seized around $10,000 worth of stolen property and items of drug paraphernalia from his Lone Oak home during the execution of a search warrant.On May 27, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department were contacted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department in Key West, Florida regarding a package that was intercepted by law enforcement.The sheriff's department says it contained more than 8 ounces of marijuana.Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department conducted an independent investigation.That investigation revealed that the package containing the marijuana was shipped by Gold.Detectives obtained information through investigative efforts and learned that Gold was out on bond for a felony theft that had occurred on May 19 in Paducah.Based on the independent investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at Gold's home on Lovelaceville Road.During a search of the home, detectives located items that had been used in the cultivation of marijuana, evidence of marijuana trafficking, and approximately $10,000 worth of merchandise which was believed to have been stolen from an area business.During the following investigation, it was learned that Gold had been stealing from the local business at least once a month for the past two years and that he had profited over $10,000 from the resale of the stolen merchandise.Detectives also learned the man had been delivering his homegrown marijuana through the mail for several years.