Murphysboro police working with community to put a freeze on crime

The Murphysboro, Illinois Police Department is working with the city community to put a freeze on crime through a new outreach program.Two people from each ward have been selected to be the eyes and ears of the community, and meet monthly with law enforcement to discuss where crime is an issue in their neighborhoods, according to Murphysboro Police Chief Brian Hollo.The program titled "Improving our Community by Including Citizens and Law Enforcement" (I.C.I.C.L.E.) and was the idea of veteran detective Mike Laughland. The acronym was thought up by chief Hollo's wife.Hollo said man of the issues being brought forth are traffic related and also have included barking dogs or pedestrians walking in roadways.While the department doesn't disclose its exact policing tactics with citizen I.C.I.C.L.E. members, the chief said the department has ramped up policing in certain area's as a direct result of the program.“I think we're relatively safe already," Hollo said. “The big part is, everything starts with the community.”Hollo said he hopes this program will encourage more people in Murphysboro to contact the police department when crimes occur.Hollo said it's very difficult for police to do their job if they don't know about issues and if people don't come forward to report crimes.“Just be involved," Hollo said.This is the second program the Murphysboro Police Department has instituted in the past year to encourage folks to alert law enforcement of issues in their community.Murphysboro also work with Crimestoppers where people can get cash for clues and report tips to police anonymously.