Jury finds man guilty of Essex bank robbery charges

A man accused of bank robbery charges has been found guilty.Tyrice G. Royston, 36, was found guilty on Wednesday following a one day jury trial.That's according to the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Missouri.He appeared before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr.According to a news release, the trial testimony established that on March 17, 2014, around 11:25 a.m., Royston and Christopher Booker entered the First Commercial Bank in Essex, Missouri.The two leaped over the counter and forced the tellers to the floor, securing the tellers' wrists with zip ties.One of the tellers received a fracture to her vertebra during the attack.The two men opened the tellers' cash drawers, placed the money in a bag and left the bank with $34,000.Booker previously pleaded guilty to his part in the robbery and is awaiting sentencing on June 30, 2015.On May 13, 2015, a federal jury found Royston guilty of robbing the First Commercial Bank of Morley, Missouri on May 20, 2014.Shortly after Royston robbed the Bank of Morley, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer stopped the vehicle and arrested Royston, Pamela Lathon and Alexander Trotter.Evidence of the bank robbery was found in the car, including all of the stolen bank money.Booker, Lathon and Trotter pleaded guilty.Lathon and Booker are awaiting sentencing.On October 20, 2014, Trotter was sentenced to 97 months in prison for his role in the crimes.Royston now face a maximum punishment of 20 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine for each of the two bank robberies. Sentencing has been set for August 25, 2015.This case was investigated by the FBI, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Stoddard County Sheriff's Department.Assistant United States Attorneys Keith D. Sorrell and John N. Koester, Jr. handled the prosecution for the government.