Animal abuse charges dropped against former Jackson animal shelt - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Animal abuse charges dropped against former Jackson animal shelter director

Alice Wybert (Source: KFVS) Alice Wybert (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau prosecuting attorney says misdemeanor animal abuse charges have been dismissed against a former Jackson animal shelter director.

Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Limbaugh says the two class A misdemeanor animal abuse charges against Alice Wybert have been dismissed.

He says this is due to the consent judgment that has been reached between the Missouri Attorney General's office and Wybert.

Since the Attorney General's Office has already reached a disposition on this issue, the State will not seek additional recourse at this time, according to Limbaugh.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly