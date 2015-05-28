Effort to expand Illinois gambling likely pushed into summer

By SARA BURNETTAssociated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An effort to approve a Chicago casino and other new casinos throughout Illinois to generate much-needed revenue could be pushed into the summer.

Rikeesha Phelon is spokeswoman for Senate President John Cullerton. She says lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow Chicago to keep all casino revenue for seven years.

It would add casinos in Chicago's south suburbs, Rockford, Vermilion County and Lake County. It also calls for smaller "satellite" casinos that could be located in Decatur and far southern Illinois.

Phelon said the bill sponsor planned to present it in a Senate committee Thursday, but later decided the bill wasn't ready.

It's now unlikely the measure will advance before the Legislature adjourns Sunday. That's partly because of a stalemate between Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic leaders.

