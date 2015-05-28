"Public Exchange" parking spots installed at Marion Police Department

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

When it comes to buying or selling something from someone you don't know, a Heartland police department says park in their backyard.With the recent headlines of people being injured or even killed during Craigslist exchanges, the Marion Police Department is taking a proactive stance.“Public Exchange” parking spaces were put in on Tuesday.The Marion police chief, Dawn Tondini said she noticed other departments were taking on these safety measures and wanted to incorporate the spaces at the department's parking lot.Tondini says the spots aren't just for online exchanges."They could use it for visitation, they could use it for the Craigslist purchases or the Heartland Swap purchases," Tondini said. "If they need a public place to meet somebody and talk to somebody, you know they could come here and park in these spaces and like I said it's on video."Video cameras are right in front of the two spots, recording 24 hours each day.Chief Tondini says it will provide the added security residents might need, knowing they are just feet away from local officers.