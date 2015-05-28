Carbondale man sentenced to 8 years for heroin distribution

The State Attorney for Jackson County announced Thursday that Marvin L. Sanders, 23, of Carbondale, has been sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his role in the distribution of heroin in the city.

The Carbondale Drug Task Force says they became aware of Sanders selling heroin in and around Carbondale in late 2014.

Through an undercover source, agents purchased heroin from Sanders approximately ten times.

On January 8, 2015, he was arrested for his role in those heroin sales.

At the time of the arrest, Sanders was in possession of more than 50 individually packaged bags of heroin, weighing over 5 grams in total.

He gave a statement to the police after his arrest, admitting his role in the distribution of heroin in Carbondale over the previous several months.

Sanders' sentence is to be served as a day-for-day sentence, which means that he will be eligible to get one day off of his sentence for each day he completes in prison without incident.

He will receive credit for 138 days for time served.

Upon release, Sanders will serve a two-year period of mandatory supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Mark Hamrock.

