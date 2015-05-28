15-year-old Park Hills girl killed in crash with dump truck

A 15-year-old Park Hills girl was killed in a crash with a dump truck Thursday morning.

It happened on Hwy. 21 at Simpson Road around 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

Erin. D Mathenia, 15, was driving a 1996 Plymouth Neon when a dump truck hit her vehicle as she was turning left out of a private driveway onto southbound Hwy. 21.

Mathenia failed to yield to the dump truck and pulled in front of it, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 35-year-old passenger in the car had serious injuries. A 14-year-old passenger in the car was not injured.

