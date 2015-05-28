Hwy. 61 reopened after truck pulling tanker hit natural gas line

Highway 61 has reopened in New Madrid County, Missouri after a truck pulling a tanker ran off the road and hit a natural gas line on Thursday, May 28.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, no one was injured.

It happened between Sikeston and Matthews, Mo.

According to Parrott, a gas company crew and MoDOT were on scene diverting traffic.

He said troopers have now cleared the scene and Highway 61 is open.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.