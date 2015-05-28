Murphysboro man accused of delivering pizzas drunk sentenced to prison

The Jackson County state's attorney says that a Murphysboro man has pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI.Richard Dennany, 43, of Murphysboro, Illinois, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated driving under the influence on Thursday, according to State's Attorney Michael Carr.Carr says in October 2014 the Murphysboro Police Department responded to the Jackson County courthouse about a drunk pizza delivery man.A short time later, police found him back at a pizza business in Murphysboro.A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Richard Dennany.The defendant had a strong odor of alcohol and admitted to drinking prior to coming in to work.The defendant then provided a breathalyzer test, which indicated he had a blood alcohol content of .224.A review of the defendant's criminal record indicated that he had four prior convictions for DUI out of Michigan and Kansas.On January 23, 2015, the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office charged the Dennany with the charge.The man remained out on bond.On May 6, 2015, the Carbondale Police Department responded to the area of Route 13 and Reed Station Road in regards to an intoxicated driver.The officers located the vehicle traveling westbound on Route 13 near Giant City Road.The officers witnessed the vehicle swerve into the left hand lane, and tried to conduct a traffic stop.The driver of the vehicle was identified as the Dennany.Again, the defendant smelled of alcohol and admitted to taking prescription medicine.The defendant had an open container of Vodka in the vehicle and another unopened bottle in the floorboard.Officers took the defendant into custody, but the defendant refused all testing.On May 7, 2015, Dennany was charged with another count of felony aggravated DUI.On May 28, 2015, Dennany pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated DUI.Dennany was sentenced to one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the Murphysboro offense, and the other offense was dismissed as part of the plea.The investigations were conducted by the Murphysboro and Carbondale Police Departments.Assistant State's Attorney Patrick Brewster prosecuted this case.