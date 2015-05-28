Grand jury charges Carbondale man with murder in connection to shooting

A Jackson County Grand Jury returned a three count indictment on Wednesday, including a murder charge, against a Carbondale man.

Quentin M. Bailey, 21, of Carbondale has been charged in three separate counts with first degree murder, robbery and armed robbery, according to State's Attorney Michael Carr.Bailey, who was already in custody on the previous charges, appeared in Jackson County Circuit Court in Murphysboro on May 28 and pleaded not guilty to the new charges alleged in the indictment.Bailey had previously been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.The charges stem from a shooting incident which occurred at a hotel parking lot on May 10, 2015, on the East Side of Carbondale near Reed Station Road.Police say Broderick W. Miller, 27, of Desoto, Illinois was shot during an argument. He died the next day. A trial date has not yet been set.Bailey was arrested in Carbondale on May 11 and has been in custody of the Jackson County Sheriff on a $1,000.000 bond.This case is being investigated by the Carbondale Police Department.State's Attorney Michael C. Carr and Assistant State's Attorney Casey Bloodworth are handling the prosecution.