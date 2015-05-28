Marshall County voters to decide sale of alcohol in July election

A judge has set a date for a vote on the sale of alcoholic beverages in Marshall County.A petition was filed on May 21 requesting a local option election be held in the county on a wet/dry vote.The Marshall County clerk verified that 3366 petitions were turned in. The petition contains at least 25 percent of the votes cast in Marshall County in the last preceding general election.

Marshall County Judge/Executive Chyrill Miller signed an order Thursday verifying the alcohol petitions.

A local option election will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2015.



The referendum on the election ballot will ask, "Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in Marshall County, Kentucky?"



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.