Photos released of box that held captive woman for 4 months - Pepsi set to break ground on Heartland facility

New photos released by the Sedalia Police Department show the horrifying conditions inside a wooden box that James B. Horn forced Sandra Sutton to live in for four months.

Pepsi MidAmerica is set to break ground on a new facility in Cape Girardeau that will provide new jobs.

Police are asking viewers to call with any information on a car theft in Carbondale Thursday afternoon.

A man wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Jackson didn't make it far from the Heartland before he was arrested earlier today.

A Scott Co. school was on lockdown earlier today when school officials heard gunshots.





A business group is working to bring more business to downtown Cape Girardeau. Holly Brantley has more on those plans on Heartland News at 5.

If you're looking for some summer fun by the pool in Metropolis, you might have to put those plans on hold. Loreto Cruz has more on why the pool may not open at all, and why more and more aquatic facilities are closing up shop on the news at 6.





Geologists say a pair of massive sinkholes that opened up recently in the Ozarks might be connected to a large underground cave.

More than 200 Texans being asked to evacuate their homes, as flood levels reach record highs.

The Republican field for the presidency got more crowded today, when a former New York governor threw his hat into the ring.

