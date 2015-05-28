Three Rivers College to host Children's Theatre Drama Camp - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Three Rivers College to host Children's Theatre Drama Camp

Written by Mike Payne, Director
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -  The Children's Theatre Drama Camp will take place at Three Rivers College from July 27-31.

This will be the 23rd annual drama camp and will be held at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center on the Poplar Bluff campus.

This year the Three Rivers College Theatre Department will spearhead the event for the first time.

Participating students should be entering grades 2-8 to be eligible.

Some of the activities the campers will take part in will include improvisation, theatre games, creative dramatics, dance, stage makeup, musical theatre and readers theatre.

The camp will end with a performance Friday, August 8 at Poplar Bluff High School at 11 a.m..

The fee for the camp is $60, which includes scripts, a T-shirt, and refreshments.

Make checks payable to Three Rivers College.

The camp will be conducted by Tim Thompson of Three Rivers College and Jo Nell Seifert, Director Emeritus at Poplar Bluff High School.

The Tinnin Center office have registration forms available and the deadline is July 17.

Here is the email if you would like a registration form emailed to you, tthompson@trcc.edu.

For further information, call Tim Thompson at 573-840-9648.

