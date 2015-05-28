April unemployment in Illinois metro areas

A Paducah, Ky. Hich School Student is in the final three for the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program, “A Constitutional Speech Contest.”
A vehicle crash lead to hundreds of outages in Brookport, Ill. on Saturday, April 14.
Messy Morning brought in roughly 3,000 people to the A.C. Brase Arena building in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
Over a thousand people came out to the Eagles in Cape Girardeau to help celebrate Autism Awareness month.
The Southeast Area Special Olympics and the Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec Department hosted the annual Spring Games event in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
