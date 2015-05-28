April unemployment in Illinois metro areas

CHICAGO (AP) - Unemployment fell in all of Illinois' metro areas in April:

Metropolitan Area April 2015 April 2014 Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington 3.9% 4.9% -1.0

Carbondale-Marion 5.3% 6.3% -1.0

Champaign-Urbana 4.1% 5.2% -1.1

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 5.9% 7.1% -1.2

Danville 5.9% 8.0% -2.1

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island 5.0% 5.7% -0.7

Decatur 5.9% 8.3% -2.4

Elgin 4.8% 6.5% -1.7

Kankakee 5.8% 7.9% -2.1

Lake-Kenosha 4.6% 6.1% -1.5

Peoria 5.3% 6.6% -1.3

Rockford 5.8% 8.2% -2.4

Springfield 4.3% 5.3% -1.0

St. Louis Metro East 5.0% 6.5% -1.5

Source: Illinois Department of Employment Security

