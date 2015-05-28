Carbondale PD looking for suspect after car theft - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Carbondale police are investigating a car theft.

On May 26, Carbondale police say they responded to a theft of a vehicle from the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue.

Officers learned that an unknown suspect entered an unlocked, black 2010 Mercedes E550 and drove it away between 3:25 p.m. and 3:35 p.m.

The vehicle has Illinois registration V341101.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 30-35 years old, about 5'10”, with a stocky build, short hair, and possibly wearing polka dot clothing.

The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Call police if you have any information.

