Carbondale PD looking for suspect after car theft

Carbondale police are investigating a car theft.On May 26, Carbondale police say they responded to a theft of a vehicle from the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue.Officers learned that an unknown suspect entered an unlocked, black 2010 Mercedes E550 and drove it away between 3:25 p.m. and 3:35 p.m.The vehicle has Illinois registration V341101.The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 30-35 years old, about 5'10”, with a stocky build, short hair, and possibly wearing polka dot clothing.The investigation into this incident is continuing.Call police if you have any information.