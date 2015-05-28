Rend Lake College hosting E-Waste Disposal Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rend Lake College hosting E-Waste Disposal Day

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - If you're looking to do some summer cleaning and have some old electronics lying around the house, you're in luck.

Rend Lake College in Mt. Vernon is hosting an E-Waste Disposal Day Saturday, June 27. 

The event is sponsored by the RLC Greening the Campus committee and C&I Electronics, and is being held at the RLC Marketplace in Mt. Vernon from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Items collected at the event will be processed and torn down to nuts, screws, bolts, and plastics before being recycled, instead of being placed in a landfill.

RLC Sustainability Professional Tyson Ellis says the process will help keep the area clean and clear of potential toxins.

“By holding an electronic waste recycling event, Rend Lake College and C & I are able to team up to be sure electronic items containing chemicals such as cadmium, mercury, and lead do not end up in landfills or sitting beside a road,” said Ellis. 

“Any of these items that are not recycled appropriately eventually see the chemicals within them leach into our watershed. This poses health risks to humans and animals, as well as contaminating drinking water and soil. We can help ourselves and the environment with small proactive steps such as this event.”

Items accepted at the E-Waste Disposal Day include flat-screen TVs and monitors, laptops, servers, printers, computers, faxes, scanners, DVD players, VCRs, stereos, video game consoles, peripherals, mice and keyboards, mobile phones, PDAs, all computer parts, MP3 players and iPods, music devices, phones, UPS batteries, typewriters, cash registers, networking equipment, satellite dishes, and cable boxes.

C&I Electronics will transfer all the items to their facility in Evansville, Indiana to begin the breakdown process.


The company is an R2 (Responsible Recycling) company, that adheres to strict guidelines when disposing of waste. This includes making sure none of the material will end up in a landfill or sent to a developing country.

All devices that contain personal or sensitive information, like hard drives or thumb drives, a guaranteed to be properly destroyed during the process.

RLC will have a team of volunteers on hand to help unload vehicles and transfer items to recycling trucks.

Donors should not bring CRT or tube TVs and monitors, batteries, tired, compact fluorescent light bulbs, refrigerators, or stoves. C&I Electronics says that old TVs are considered Household Hazardous Waste, which contains lead, phosphors, and leaded glass. They can be accepted at their Evansville facility through drop off by the owners Monday through Friday.

For more information about the E-Waste Disposal Day, contact Tyson Ellis at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1230 or ellist@rlc.edu.

