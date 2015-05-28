Person accused of trying to hit resident, deputy with car in Sco - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Person accused of trying to hit resident, deputy with car in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - One person is in custody after an incident in Scott County, Missouri.

Scott County Sheriff's deputies responded to a keep the peace call involving a family dispute.

Deputies arrived at home on County Road 472 on Thursday when a suspect attempted to hit a citizen and a deputy with his car.

Possible assault on law enforcement officer charges are pending.

Deputies got the suspect out of the car and took him into custody.

