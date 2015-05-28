Recreational shooting near SCC prompts school lockdown

Scott County Central went on lockdown for a while Thursday morning after a call of shots fired in the area.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says there was a call of shots fired in the area.



The school, which is in session for summer school, went on lockdown as a precaution.



Deputies investigated near the school and did not find anything on school property.



Walter says someone was doing some recreational shooting near the school. No charges will be filed.



The school is no longer on lockdown.



