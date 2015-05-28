Cape Girardeau students launch model rockets on last day of scho - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau students launch model rockets on last day of school

Written by Don Frazier, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Don Frazier, KFVS) (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)
(Source: Don Frazier, KFVS) (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)
(Source: Don Frazier, KFVS) (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Three, two, one. Cape, we have ignition. Not Cape Canaveral but, Cape Girardeau!

Stacy Stapleton's Jefferson Elementary third grade class earned money over the course of the school year in order to purchase the parts needed to build their rockets. 

They fired them off on Thursday morning.

The students learned about measurements, energy, force, teamwork and distance. 

"It was just a great end of the year project," said Stapleton.

The students had a blast!

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly