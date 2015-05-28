McCracken Co. K9 awarded ballistic and stab protective vest

The McCracken County Jail's K9 Kimber has been awarded a ballistic vest, thanks to nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Kimber, a 3-year old Belgian Malinois, is paired with Deputy Sgt. Ben Green, who has been with the McCracken Co. Jail since March 2011.

Kimber graduated from The National Narcotic Detector Dog Association in 2014.

He is a narcotics and cell phone detection K9, and is currently undergoing dual purpose accreditation. He will be trained in apprehension and search after the course is completed.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) charity from East Taunton, Massachusetts, that provides protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs throughout the United States.

Each of the vests costs $950. Through private and corporate sponsorships, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 1,417 law enforcement dogs in 49 states with the vests since 2009, at a cost of over $1.3 million.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.