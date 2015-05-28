UT Martin online MBA Program Ranks in U.S. News Top-20 for veterans

The 2015 Best Online Programs for Veterans list published May 19 by U.S. News & World Report has The University of Tennessee at Martin's online MBA program ranked 16.

The veteran-specific rankings has been published for a third year in U.S. News with this being the first year in which MBA programs have been categorized separately.

The program to be included must have first ranked in the top 75 percent on the overall 2015 Best Online Programs list published earlier this year.

UT Martin was 18th on that list, tied with Georgia Southern and Mississippi State Universities.

Programs included in the veteran-specific rankings must also come from institutions that are certified with the GI Bill and either participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program or offer in-state tuition to all out-of-state veterans.

"When veterans return to higher education they can experience unique challenges during their transition out of the military and into civilian life," Brian Kelly said, editor and chief content officer at U.S. News, in an online press release. "The Best Online Programs for Veterans are designed to help veterans balance applying, paying for and completing a degree on top of their work and family commitments."

These programs must offer predominantly online coursework and be housed at a regionally accredited institution, as well as scoring well in a variety of other categories. They include program reputation, faculty credentials, retention rates and graduate debt loads.

"We find the MBA online format works well with the discipline level of veterans," Dr. Ross Dickens, Dean, College of Business and Global Affairs said. "Being able to deliver a cost-effective, excellent program allows us to proudly work with those who served our country."

The UT Martin MBA program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

For more information, contact the College of Business and Global Affairs at 731-881-7208 or by email at bagrad@utm.edu