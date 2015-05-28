2 men arrested in connection with string of burglaries, thefts in Mt. Vernon

The Mt. Vernon Police Department arrested two men on Wednesday in connection to recent thefts and burglaries.William A. Newman, 20, has been charged with burglary stemming from a break-in at the Jefferson County Sports Authority Building at Strothman Park, and two counts of theft $500 - $10,000 from the theft of a truck from American Pride Cabinetry and one from the city of Mt. Vernon.Newman was previously arrested on April 11, for possessing property stolen from the Jefferson County Sports Authority.He was also charged with another count of burglary and theft from a coin operated machine, stemming from a burglary at the Soapy Joe's Car Wash on May 24. This incident occurred after Newman was released from custody from the possession of stolen property charge.Robert C. Burnett, 20, has also been charged with burglary stemming from a break in at the Jefferson County Sports Authority Building at Strothman Park, and two counts of theft $500 - $10,000 from the theft of a truck from American Pride Cabinetry and one from the city of Mt. Vernon.Both Newman and Burnett were taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center with bond to be set.The investigation is continuing, with additionally charges likely.