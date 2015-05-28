Pepsi MidAmerica breaks ground for Cape Girardeau Pepsi Depot

The facility is expected to be completed in late fall/early winter 2015. (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)

Pepsi MidAmerica held a groundbreaking ceremony for their Cape Girardeau Pepsi Depot on Wednesday.

The new business at 3800 Business Park Place will create 74 new jobs. Pepsi MidAmerica plans to invest more than $3.1 million. The facility is expected to be completed in late fall/early winter 2015.

“We have new streets, new lighting, all the essential utilities and now we join the leadership team of Pepsi MidAmerica to break ground on the first buildings at the business park. A lot of partners have come together to make this project a reality,” said Harry Rediger, Mayor, City of Cape Girardeau.

Company executives and area leaders were on hand for the groundbreaking.

Pepsi MidAmerica was found 75 years ago by Harry Crisp, Sr.

It is headquarted in Marion, Ill.

For more information on working for Pepsi MidAmerica, you can click here.

