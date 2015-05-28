2015 RIVERfront concert series begins this Thursday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2015 RIVERfront concert series begins this Thursday

Written by David Horn, Production Assistant
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -  The Paducah Parks Services Department has expended the number of concerts in the RIVERfront Concert Series for 2015. 

The free concerts are held on select Thursdays in May, June, July, and August on Wilson Stage on the riverfront. 

The first concert for 2015 is this Thursday, May 28 featuring Paducah-based Wheelhouse Rousters from 6 until 7 p.m. and then Harpeth Rising from 7 until 8:30 p.m.

Special Events Coordinator Molly Tomasallo says, "The riverfront is really a beautiful, family-friendly location to feature some great up-and-coming artists. 

We encourage folks to make an evening of it in downtown Paducah by shopping and dining before settling in to a great evening of music. That's why this musical series has the tag line of Sounds, Sunsets, and Summertime."

Additional dates for the RIVERfront Concert Series are June 11, June 25, July 9, July 23, August 6, and August 20. 

For more information, contact Molly Tomasallo at mtomasallo@paducahky.gov, visit www.paducahky.gov, call 270-444-8508, or visit the Parks office located at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly