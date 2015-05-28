Mo. ATV crash with a car injures a woman and child

A child and woman were hurt in an ATV crash with a car in Iron County, Missouri Wednesday night.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Robert Wells of Caledonia was driving an ATV on Missouri Highway 21 about a mile north of Missouri Highway 32 around 7:15 p.m. when the all-terrain-vehicle was hit by a car.

Troopers report that the driver of the car, 19-year-old Aaron Courtouise, of Belleview, was attempting to pass the ATV just as Wells was turning into a driveway.

The force of the crash threw two passengers off the ATV.

Twenty-six-year-old Kayla Wells was flown to a St. Louis hospital and a six-year-old-boy was taken to an Iron County medical center.

Both have moderate injuries.

No word on their condition at this time.

