May 29 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

May 29 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) - Let's check some May 29 celebrity birthdays.

She's an actress who's film credits include "American Beauty," "The Siege" and "Bugsy" which also starred her husband Warren Beatty. Annette Bening is 57 today.

You know her as Blair from "The Facts of Life." But she was also nominated for a Grammy award for her Christian album "All Because of You." Lisa Whelchel is 52 today.

She's a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist whose hits include "Bring Me Some Water" and "Ain't It Heavy." Melissa Ethereidge is 54 today.

She's a member of the Spice Girls who goes by the stage name Scary Spice. Melanie Brown is 40 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly