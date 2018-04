Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Copyright 2015 KFVS . All rights reserved.

Let's check some May 29 celebrity birthdays.She's an actress who's film credits include " American Beauty ," " The Siege" and " Bugsy" which also starred her husband Warren Beatty. Annette Bening is 57 today.You know her as Blair from "The Facts of Life." But she was also nominated for a Grammy award for her Christian album "All Because of You." Lisa Whelchel is 52 today.She's a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist whose hits include "Bring Me Some Water" and "Ain't It Heavy." Melissa Ethereidge is 54 today.She's a member of the Spice Girls who goes by the stage name Scary Spice. Melanie Brown is 40 today.