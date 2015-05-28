This week in music: 1967

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Let's turn back the clock to 1967.Among the headlines from that year: Three U.S. astronauts were killed when their Apollo spacecraft burns in a simulated launch.The Green Bay Packers defeat Kansas City in the first Super Bowl.The Cardinals defeat Boston in a seven-game World Series.On the final week of May, Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of the Hot 100.At number five "The Happening" by The Supremes.The number four spot was held down by Englebert Humperdink with "Release Me (And Let Me Love Again)."In the number three position was The Happenings with "I Got Rhythm."Aretha Franklin was at number two with her signature hit "Respect."And in the top spot, The Young Rascals with "Groovin.'" It spent four weeks at number one and is among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll.