Cape Girardeau Officers to carry torch for Special Olympics

A handful of Cape Girardeau officers will lace up their running shoes and head up Kingshighway on Thursday.

It is all for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The event is the official kickoff of Missouri's Special Olympics Summer Games.

The officers will carry the torch along Kingshighway, starting in the Southern Expressway area and ending at the Arena Building.

Sgt. Adam Glueck says the whole idea is to raise awareness for Special Olympics Missouri.

"Really the run, it's not necessarily about the run itself," Glueck said. "It's about the campaign, about Special Olympics Missouri and just to raise awareness for Special Olympics Missouri and the athletes and their families and everything they do."

According to Special Olympics, Missouri raised more than $2,000,000 in 2012.

At that time, the state was ranked 7th in the world for the amount money raised by the Torch Run programs.

This year, law enforcement agencies hoped to raise even more money.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is one of about 200 agencies that will participate in the four-day relay.

Special Olympics Missouri reports the relay will cover more than 950 miles across the state.

Glueck said it is an honor to participate in events like these.

"I first go involved with Special Olympics by handing out the medals at the spring games and I do that every year and have a good time just doing that... and just seeing the reactions and responses I would get from the athletes and their families, I really enjoyed it," Glueck said.

