Ellisnore man killed in crash, Cape officers carry torch

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Here's what you need to know:

Raising Awareness: A handful of Cape Girardeau officers will lace up their running shoes and head up Kingshighway this morning for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run. All proceeds from the event will go to Special Olympics Missouri. 

Sikeston Shooting: Police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg on Wednesday night.

Fatal Crash: A man from Ellsinore, Mo. was killed after a vehicle overturned near Van Buren.

Heartland Word Whiz: A 6th grader from Annapolis, Mo. is participating in a national spelling bee competition. The semifinals are today.

Naked man refuses rescue: A naked man was found swimming in the Mississippi River today, dodging help as he casually continued his exercise.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.


