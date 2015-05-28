Man dies after car crash in Carter County

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a car crash four miles west of Van Buren took the life of one man on Wednesday.

MHP reports the accident occurred when a vehicle traveled off the left side of County Road 127 and overturned around 6:30 p.m.

One of the passengers, 51-year-old James Crouch, was partially ejected.

Crouch was pronounced dead by a doctor from Poplar Bluff Regional Hospital.

The other passenger, 26-year-old Andrew Millican, only suffered minor injuries.

MHP reports neither of the passengers were wearing seat belts.

The surviving driver, 27-year-old Aaron Freeman, was tested as required by state law.

According to MHP, this is Troop G's eighth fatal crash of 2015, as compared to seven at this same date in 2014.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.



