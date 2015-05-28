DPS: 1 shot in leg in Sikeston, MO

Police in Sikeston, Missouri are investigating after a person was shot in the leg on Wednesday night, May 27.

According to Sikeston DPS Chief Drew Juden, it happened in the 500 block of Cole Street around 9:30 p.m.

He said the victim was taken to an area hospital for observation.

Juden said no suspects have been identified at this point.

