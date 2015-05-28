Police chase ends in 2-vehicle crash in Christian Co., KY

Police chase ends in two-vehicle crash on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on Tuesday, May 26.

Quintrell Quarles, 26, of Hopkinsville, was charged with DUI first degree (aggravated), six counts of wanton endangerment first degree, fleeing or evading police first degree, speeding 26 mph or more over the limit, reckless driving, operating on a suspended license, improper equipment, first degree criminal mischief, improperly on the left side of the road and served with five arrest warrants for other agencies.

Kentucky State Police are investigating a chase that ended in a crash 2 miles south of Pembroke at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say an officer tried to pull over a 2007 Buick Lacrosse that was going northbound on Pembroke Road.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Quarles, allegedly sped up to try to avoid the officer.

Police say Quarles lost control of the car, entered the southbound lane and hit a 1998 Honda CRV driven by 60-year-old Nancy Simmons of Hopkinsville, Ky.

They say Quarles' car came to a rest in the southbound lane and Simmons' vehicle left the southbound shoulder and overturned onto its passenger side.

Simmons, along with her passengers; 89-year-old Leatrice Simmons, a 14 year old and a 10 year old; were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

KSP said Quarles was medically cleared and taken to the Christian County Detention Center.

