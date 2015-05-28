Four Heartland baseball teams move a step closer to a State Title

Four Heartland baseball teams moved a step closer to a State Title Wednesday.Class 1 QuarterfinalBell City--2Dora--0**Bell City will play Northwest Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Class 1 Final Four at T.R. Hughes Ballpark in O'Fallon.**Class 2 QuarterfinalBernie--2Valle--3**Valle will play West Platte Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Class 2 Final Four at T.R. Hughes Ballpark in O'Fallon.**Class 3 QuarterfinalWest County---3Scott City---7**Scott City will play Warsaw Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Class 3 Final Four at T.R. Hughes Ballpark in O'Fallon.**Class 5 SectionalJackson---2Lindbergh---0**Jackson wins Sectional for 2nd time in 69 years and will host Eureka Thursday in Class 5 Quarterfinal**





Other scores:





MLB

Arizona---3

St. Louis---4





Frontier League

Southern Illinois---1

Windy City--0













