Four Heartland baseball teams move a step closer to a State Titl - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Four Heartland baseball teams move a step closer to a State Title

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
 Four Heartland baseball teams moved a step closer to a State Title Wednesday.

Class 1 Quarterfinal

Bell City--2
Dora--0

**Bell City will play Northwest Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Class 1 Final Four at T.R. Hughes Ballpark in O'Fallon.**

Class 2 Quarterfinal

Bernie--2
Valle--3

**Valle will play West Platte Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Class 2 Final Four at T.R. Hughes Ballpark in O'Fallon.**

Class 3 Quarterfinal

West County---3
Scott City---7

**Scott City will play Warsaw Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Class 3 Final Four at T.R. Hughes Ballpark in O'Fallon.**

Class 5 Sectional

Jackson---2
Lindbergh---0

**Jackson wins Sectional for 2nd time in 69 years and will host Eureka Thursday in Class 5 Quarterfinal**


Other scores:


MLB

Arizona---3

St. Louis---4


Frontier League
Southern Illinois---1
Windy City--0





Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.


  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cardinals win 3 in Cincinnati

    Cardinals win 3 in Cincinnati

    Saturday, April 14 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-04-14 20:28:23 GMT
    The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series. (Source: KFVS)The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series. (Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series.

    The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series.

  • Molina homers, Cardinals extend Reds' woes with 5-3 win

    Molina homers, Cardinals extend Reds' woes with 5-3 win

    Friday, April 13 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-04-14 02:04:40 GMT
    Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night (Source: KFVS)Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night (Source: KFVS)
    Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)

    Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory that deepened the Cincinnati Reds' worst season-opening slump since 1955.

    Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory that deepened the Cincinnati Reds' worst season-opening slump since 1955.

  • St. Louis Cardinals get big win over Cincinnati

    St. Louis Cardinals get big win over Cincinnati

    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-04-13 02:25:35 GMT
    The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4.  (Source: KFVS)The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4.  (Source: KFVS)
    Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)Cardinals complete the sweep in Cincinnati. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4. 

    The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly