Chaplain-intern applicants being accepted

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Baptist Health Paducah is accepting applicants now for the fall 2015 semester of its Association for Clinical Pastoral Education (ACPE) accredited chaplain-intern program.  

The program is open to anyone who seeks board certification as a professional chaplain, as well as clergy who wish to enhance their pastoral skills, ministry students who need clinical hours in their formal studies, and qualified lay staff who wish to assist in pastoral care.  

To complete the program, accepted students must complete 1600 hours of training over four semesters.  

Each semester includes a minimum of 400 hours, including at least 100 hours of supervised instruction, and 300 hours of clinical ministry.  

Each semester involves on-the-job training with theological education in the hospital setting.  

Students earn their clinical credit by spending about 25 hours a week as interns in the chaplain program at Baptist Health Paducah.  

For their service, the hospital Auxiliary supplements their tuition, reducing the cost to $550 per semester.  

Since the program started in 2005, about 100 students have completed it and now serve hospitals throughout the United States, including Baptist Health and Lourdes.  

Applicants seeking board certification must hold a master's degree from a divinity school, but other students can participate.  

A program brochure, course syllabus, and application form are available by contacting Myra Claus at 270-415-2961 or James.Wright@bhsi.com

