72-year-old woman identified after being hit, killed by semi

Police say a 72-year-old woman died after being hit by a semi at a rest area in Franklin County, Illinois on Wednesday, May 27.

According to Illinois State Police, at around 4:55 p.m. a 73-year-old man from Alberta, Canada was driving a 2000 Kenworth Tractor pulling a flatbed trailer in the semi parking area of the northbound rest area on I-57 at milepost 73.

Police say the woman, Haley Olaphan from Spokane Valley, Washington, was walking across the parking lot and was hit by the truck.

Leffler said Haley and her husband parked their semi at the rest area and were returning to their rig when Olaphan was hit by another semi trying to park.

State police say two U.S. Army soldiers and another person began CPR to revive Olaphan while emergency responders were en route.

Olaphan was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m.

Leffler said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing.

