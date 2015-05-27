Corps: Owners responsible to remove sunk tow boat at Red Star

A tow boat sank some time on Wednesday morning, May 27 near the Red Star District ramp in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The two boat pushes barges.

No passengers were aboard.

According to the Corp of Engineers, the tow boat that sunk off the Red Star Boat Ramp is called the Little Mike.

The boat did not sink in the navigation channel so it will be up to the owners to salvage the vessel.

The Coast Guard Paducah office says the boat sunk with about 150 gallons of fuel on board. They are monitoring the river but so far no fuel has been seen leaking from the vessel.

They are waiting for the river levels to drop so they can put divers in the water to see what they need to do to raise the boat.

The coast guard says that they still need to approve a salvage plan before work can begin as well.

The tow is 40 feet long and 12 feet wide with a s ingle screw. It holds 300 gallons of fuel.

They expect the river levels to drop next week.

The coast guard will not have a boat in Cape Girardeau.

