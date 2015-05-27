2 chancellor finalists set to meet with SIU trustees

Two finalists for the position of chancellor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are set to meet with the school's Board of Trustees on June 3 on campus.

Susan B. Ford, acting provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at SIU, and Sabah U. Randhawa, executive vice president and provost at Oregon State University, will meet with trustees on campus for about two hours.

Ford and Randhawa were among four finalists who spent several days on campus to interview for the position.

The other two finalists were Pam Benoit, executive vice president and provost at Ohio University, and Lawrence Schovanec, provost and senior vice president at Texas Tech University.

Information for the two remaining candidates is available at the link here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.