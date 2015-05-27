Missouri State Parks sponsor National Trails Day on June 6

MISSOURI (KFVS) -
In celebration of National Trails Day, Missouri State Parks will sponsor family-friendly activities throughout the state on Saturday, June 6.
Activities such as guided hikes and nature programs are among the many special events being held in state parks and historical sites.
National Trails Day also encourages visitors to hike, ride, paddle, or bike through one of the state parks or historic site.
American Hiking Society's National Trails Day is the largest nationwide event designed to promote and celebrate the importance of trails in the United States.
"Missouri has an outstanding system of trails that provide opportunities for Missourians of all ages and skill levels to have an outdoor adventure," said Bill Bryan, director of Missouri State Parks. "Spending time outdoors and connecting with nature is not only a fun way to spend your time, it's also a great way to stay healthy and reduce stress."
In 2013, Missouri was named the best trails state in the nation by American Trails, a national, nonprofit organization working on behalf of the nation's hiking, biking, and riding trials.
In April, Gov. Jay Nixon and First Lady Georganne Nixon launched the third year of the 100 Missouri Miles Challenge.
The challenge encourages Missourians to complete "100 Missouri Miles" of physical activity by walking, running, biking, rolling, paddling, or hiking throughout Missouri, including in Missouri's sate parks.
To sign up for the 100 Missouri Miles Challenge and begin logging miles, or to continue an existing account, visit 100MissouriMiles.com
For more information on National Trails Day, visit American Hiking Society's website here
For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites or to find events planned on June 6, go to mostateparks.com
Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
