IL lawmaker, railroad industry officials discuss safety

An Illinois lawmaker joined railroad industry officials on Wednesday to discuss safety and emergency issues.“It is of upmost importance to communities that we ensure their safety,” Rep. John Bradley, D-Marion, said. “We want to recognize all of the positive efforts being made by the railroad industry, in conjunction with local and state officials to ensure the safety of our communities. It's vitally important that the general public knows all of the cooperative efforts taking place in the state of Illinois.”According to a news release, Bradley was joined by officials from Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX, Norfolk Southern, the Illinois Commerce Commission, State Fire Marshal, Association of Chiefs of Police, the Illinois Sheriffs' Association, and gave examples of recent safety accomplishments by the railroad industry.They spoke on safely transporting hazardous materials and possible emergency situations that arise across the state's 7,000 miles of railroad.