Graves High to have largest graduating class for 2nd straight year

Graves County High School will award diplomas to a record number of graduates for the second consecutive year.

Some 339 members of the Class of 2015 will receive diplomas, 13 more than last year's record high to that point. The first GCHS commencement to top 300 graduates was that of the Class of 2007. In its first three decades, the school has graduated more than 8,000 students.

The 30th annual commencement will take place in the Eagles' Nest Gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29.

To accommodate spectators, parking is available in the lot adjoining the soccer and football fields. That area is accessible via Jimtown Road.

Gymnasium doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m. The best way those interested can ensure getting the seats they desire is to arrive early. Chair seats are reserved for parents with tickets they received from their children; all other seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The doors close at 7:30 p.m. for the processional, which normally lasts approximately 20 minutes. After graduating students are seated, spectators who have been waiting are allowed to filter into the gym.

Should the gym seating fill to capacity, overflow seating will be offered in the Performing Arts Center, located at the corner of the school nearest the intersection of Ky. Highway 121 and the Purchase Parkway. If the crowd size requires opening the PAC, those seated in that facility will see a live television feed of the ceremony.

Principal Matthew Madding will welcome guests. The school's Army JROTC unit will conduct the presentation of colors. Tanner Reed Smith will lead the invocation. Natalie Carol Ford will present the valedictory address. The GCHS Choir, under the direction of Raeanne McKendree, will perform the song “I Lived.” Mary Katelynn Watson and Morgan Charlyne Hubeny will present the senior video. Administrators will present diplomas. Superintendent Kim Dublin will confer degrees.

Valedictorian Natalie Carol Ford is the daughter of Darrell and Amy Ford. She plans to attend the University of Kentucky, majoring in international studies. She hopes to study abroad as an undergraduate and later to earn a master's degree in diplomacy and international commerce. She says she dreams one day to work for the United States State Department as a Foreign Service officer. She was awarded the UK Presidential Scholarship and a Rotary Scholarship.

Her extracurricular activities include Tae Park Tae Kwon Do, Teen Court, the Lewis Institute Mid-South Tae Kwon Do Tournament and Demonstrations teams, the Lewis Institute Black Belt Association, the Freshman Mentoring Team, the Agape Club, the Spanish Club, and the Beta Club. Her leadership positions include Black Belt and assistant instructor in Tae Kwon Do as well as a Freshman Mentor.

Honors include second degree Black Belt, Kentucky Governor's Scholar 2014, the National Leadership Award, Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, perfect attendance throughout high school, All A's Honor Roll all four years, Rotary Club Student of the Month, and various medals in Tae Kwon Do on the state, national, and world class levels.

Salutatorian Torie Paige Fitzgerald is the daughter of Jason and Tracy Fitzgerald. She plans to attend Harding University in preparation for further education leading to a career as a physician's assistant. She was awarded both Trustee and Honor scholarships at Harding.

Her extracurricular activities include the Freshman Mentoring Program, the Distributive Education Clubs of America, the Future Business Leaders of America, the Agape Club, the National Honor Society of High School Scholars, and the youth group of the Northside Church of Christ. Leadership positions include FBLA vice-president, Agape officer, Mayfield-Graves County Youth Leadership secretary.

Honors include AP Scholar, National Leadership Award, Kentucky Governor's Scholar, Academic Achievement Award, Rotary Student of the Month, Historical East Coast Tour participant, and an invitation to attend Commonwealth Honors Academy.

Other honor graduates, their parents' names, their majors and institutions of choice are listed here. Those 46 additional honor graduates include Kristin Ann Atkins, daughter of Michael and Kay Atkins, UK College of Engineering-Paducah, majoring in chemical engineering; Elijah Cole Barnard, son of Ron and Michelle Barnard, University of Louisville, majoring in engineering; Alexis Renee Bell, daughter of Michael Bell and Lisa Boss, University of Tennessee, majoring in veterinary medicine; Jacquelyn Rae Burgess, daughter of Dickie and Pam Burgess, UofL, majoring in bioengineering before attending medical school to study orthopedic surgery;

Colby Lee Canter, son of Lyle and Lora Canter, UK College of Engineering-Paducah, majoring in chemical engineering; Shelby Noelle Carter, daughter of Robert Carter and Rene Carter, UofL, majoring in communication followed by a Master of Business Administration degree; Bethany Cartwright, daughter of Todd and Valerie Cartwright, Murray State University, majoring in agriculture education; Hayden Blake Cash, son of Bryan and Kelli Cash, UK, majoring in electrical engineering;

Kaycee Deanne Champion, daughter of Mark Champion and Sharon Maes, UK, majoring in marketing, followed by an MBA; Tellis Seth Duncan Cherry, son of Kathy Bouland and Hernandez Cherry, Morehead State University, majoring in physical therapy; Jessica Ann Choatte, daughter of Shannon Lacewell and Chuck Choate, West Kentucky Community and Technical College, followed by Murray State University, majoring in pre-medicine; Leah Denise Cope, daughter of David and Valeria Cope, WKCTC, majoring in physical therapy assistant; Mary Kathryn Curtis, daughter of Joe and Lori Curtis, Murray State University, majoring in organizational communication;

Racheal Ann-Marie Day, daughter of James and Jennifer Day, WKCTC, majoring in nursing; Chandler Carlisle Dunn, son of Ronnie and Catherine Dunn, Murray State University, majoring in interior design; Tamia Marie Fair, daughter of Ron and Tammy Fair, UK, majoring in nursing; Hayden Troy Gerard, son of Troy and Pamela Gerard, Murray State University, followed by medical school;

Daniel George Hackel, son of Doug and Heyde Hackel, Murray State University, majoring in computer science; Patrick Eamon Hannan II, son of Patrick and Leslie Hannan, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, in preparation to become an officer in the U.S. Army and a mechanical engineer; Whitney Moore Hardison, daughter of Gary Hardison and Vanessa Hardison, Murray State University, to study the French language and become a speech language pathologist; Morgan Charlyne Hubeny, daughter of Melena Cloys and Robert Hubeny, Murray State University, secondary education to teach mathematics;

Hannah Shea Jones, daughter of Chris Jones and Ella Jones, Harding University, majoring in biology; Mara Catherine Kernodle, daughter of Bruce Wayne Kernodle, WKCTC, majoring in business administration; Mikayla Marie Kruse, daughter of Ed and Sandy Kruse, entering the U.S. Marine Corps;

Benjamin Wear Mathis, son of Rebecca Mathis and John Mathis, UK, undergraduate studies; Cheyenne Kristine McMullen, daughter of Jason and Kara McMullen, University of Tennessee at Martin, majoring in music education and art education;

Cooper James Merrick, son of Trent and Bridgett Merrick, UK College of Engineering-Paducah, majoring in chemical engineering; Chasidy Brooke Moore, daughter of Shonda Moore and Stephen Moore, UofL, major undecided; Benjamin Gray Mullins, son of Jim and Janna Mullins, Murray State University, majoring in computer science;

Hannah Elizabeth Purcell, daughter of Matthew and Shanda Purcell, Western Kentucky University, majoring in dietetics; Shelby Grace Rodgers, daughter of Brad and LeeAnn Rodgers, Murray State University, majoring in nursing; Jake Adam Rowe, son of Bill and Diana Rowe, UK, majoring in pharmacy;

Ashton Brooke Saxon, daughter of David and Kim Saxon, Transylvania University, major undecided; Samantha Marie Sims, daughter of James and Christy Sims, Murray State University, majoring in chemistry to become a teacher; Anna Christine Sloan, daughter of Greg Sloan as well as Allison and Clay McClanahan, UK, majoring in chemistry, followed by pharmacy school; Elijah Brooks Smith, son of Rachael Smith, Western Kentucky University, majoring in broadcasting; Tanner Reed Smith, son of Rodney and Stacey Smith, Olney Central College, majoring in pre-physical therapy;

Haley Thomas, daughter of Christina Wilson and Gary Thomas, WKCTC, majoring in elementary education; Gloria Grace Toon, daughter of Craig and Cheri Toon, New York University-Tisch School of the Arts, majoring in bachelor of fine arts, acting; Kayla Alline Watkins, daughter of Jeff and Kim Watkins, Western Kentucky University, majoring in biology with a focus on genetics/microbiology; Kayla Nicole Watson, daughter of Rodger Watson, Murray State University, majoring in psychology; Emily Frances Whitnell, daughter of Chuck and Binkie Whitnell, Feed-Hardeman University, majoring in special education and elementary education;

Victoria Logan Leigh Wiggins, daughter of Johnny and Valerie Wiggins, WKCTC, majoring in mathematics education; Sarah Caitlin Wilkerson, daughter of Greg and Judy Wilkerson, Murray State University, majoring in middle school education; Gregory Clay Willett, son of Chad and Jayne Willett, UK, majoring in architecture; and Kristin Paige Williams, daughter of Tim and Christy Williams, WKCTC, majoring in elementary education.

The entire list of graduates includes:

Chandler Monroe Adams Eric Matthew Alexander Adrianna Nichelle Allen Jemirez Traison DeWitt Allen Danielle Paige Allison Emanuel Arellano Kristin Ann Atkins William Myles Avent Zackary Daulton Baker David Jacob Balisteri Elise Kendall Ballard William Brandon Barber Nathan Hunter Barham Alyssa Brooke Barnard Elijah Cole Barnard Janet Bartolo Jesse Leroy Bates Austin Chance Beane Alexis Renee Bell Trai Jeffery-Paul Bisher Roby Joe Blackwell Jordan Brooke Blewett Kristin Renee Borgia Samantha Marie Bowling-Nadvornik Austin Terelle Bright Lannie Lurton Buckingham Jacquelyn Rae Burgess Keri Renee Burgess Cody Lane Burnett Kristopher Kobe Burnett Isbel Calderon Payten Nicole Caldwell Colby Lee Canter Nash Evan Canter Patrick Reece Carmon Itzel Izamar Carmona Tyler Lane Carr Kylie Paige Carrico Joshua Henry Carter Shelby Noelle Carter Bethany Morgan Cartwright Hayden Blake Cash Allison Michelle Cecil Kaycee Deanne Champion Aaron Ray Chastain Tellis Seth Duncan Cherry Jessica Ann Choate Carley Lauren Clymer Tyler Frank Cole Alexa Genise Coleman Dustin Thomas Coles Kaytlyn Marie Collins Tanner Logan Cooper Leah Denise Cope Aaron Michael Cox Zachary Richard Cox Seth Michael Crane Cody Christian Crider Maryssa Taylor Crook Ryan Timothy Cruse Airiel Brooke Curtis Mary Kathryn Curtis Tanner Cole Darnall Isaac Hess Copeland Darnell Tristen Renae Davidson Channing Paige Davis Dillon Todd Day Mariah Paris Day Racheal Ann-Marie Day Marin Diaz Moises Alexander Diaz Karina Diaz-Cardoso Lauren Elizabeth Diel William Grayson Dietz Matthew William Dillon Olivia Gail Dublin Teresa Jayne Duncan Tiffany Jo Duncan Austin Tyler Dunn Chandler Carlisle Dunn Kendrick Dwayne Dysart William Hunter Ellington Kaley Nicole Elliott Keaton Thomas Elliott Lakyn Montana Elliott Morgan Michael Elliott Dustin Blake Enoch Kaylie Joleen Escobar-Balisteri Brandon Chad Wiley Eubanks Logan Trace Fagan Tamia Marie Fair Stephen Vegan Fakhoorian Marissa Nicole Fallon Madison Lane Farmer Destin John Faulkner Collin Ray Feezor Torie Paige Fitzgerald Mason Thomas Ford Natalie Carol Ford Rebekah Twylene Forrest Kyle Evan Foy James Lee Frazier Shawn Michael Frazier Alexsander Grant French Zachary Tristan Fulcher Alexander Alan Futrell Ramone Hector Garcia Viridiana Guadalupe Garcia Brittany Elizabeth Gargus Hayden Troy Gerard Damon Allen Gilbert Devin Blake Gilbert Bradley Glenn Gipson Kourteney Madison Gossum Dionte Demond Gray Hannah Celeste Grenda Benjamin Clay Gross Eric Matthew Gschwind Gabriela Neida Guevara Daniel George Hackel Natalie Marie Hackel Kamri Laine Hagan Dakota Paul Haley Patrick Eamon Hannan Whitney Moore Hardison Cody Randall Hargrove Tyler Daniel Harlow Christina Lee Harned Bailee Hope Hawkins Bailey Ford Hawkins Mary Katelyn Hayden Tanner Jace Hayden Torri Haven Haynes William Daniel Heath Carey Elizabeth Hendley Christopher Stephen Hendley Ashley Payton Hendricks Hunter Hill Henley Taryn Elizabeth Hester Marlana Grace Hogarty Lane Joseph Hohlbein Dystan Noah Holmes Austin Blake Hopwood Morgan Charlyne Hubeny Hunter Dale Hutson Destinee Jo Hyatte Brandon Ray Ivie Kaula Denise Jackson Michael Christopher Jensen Victoria Mae Johnson Andrew Chaney Jones Austin Robert Jones Hannah Shea Jones Shelby Lynne Kayse Mara Catherine Kernodle Timothy Jordan Kloss Mikayla Marie Kruse Leah Danielle Langston Emily Jameson Lawler Abigail Faith Lawson Hoa Q Le Robert Bryce Lee Gustavo Joshua Leon Savannah Rose Leon Christian Tyler Lykins Misha Jo Madding Grant Allen Marler Joseph Dean Marshall Sierra Jean Marshall Mary Grace Martin Benjamin Wear Mathis Rylan Daniel Mathis Shelby Deann May James Lee Edward Maynard Jeremiah Kyle Maynard Nathan Russell Mays Michael Allen McAllister Marley Kay McCollum Mary Alexis McDowell Matthew Dale McElwayne Daniel Tyler McKinney Nerissa Dawn McKinney Cheyenne Kristine McMullen Brian Tanner Meadows Lindsay Dawn Medlin Makayla Suzanne Menser Jackson Howard Mergen Cooper James Merrick Brittany Nikole Mills Tanner Robert Mohler Chasidy Brooke Moore Hayley Elizabeth Morgan Madison Laray Morgan Malik Breon Morris Shaylee Brooke Morris Benjamin Gray Mullins Cooper Lee Myatt Benjamin Ray Neighbors My Thitra Nguyen Robin Danielle Nolin Emilee Carole Norton Jacob Andrew Oldham Lexus Monique Olds Sharkay Marie Oliver Sabrina Michele Otto Kolton Brandt Parks Ashton Rhea Pate Austin Chad Patterson Kayla Jo Patterson Hunter Blake Pearce Adam Reese Peregrine Davanna Kay Perkins Jacklyn Anne Perry Anthony Michael Phillips Hunter Ray Phillips Daniel Reed Pirtle Allyssa Michelle Poston Alexander Aaron Prather David Keith Pritchard Ashley Nicole Puckett Makayla Sheyanne Puckett Hannah Elizabeth Purcell Amanda Dawn Rakestraw Dylan Preston Reed Bethany Marie Reynolds Dehra Aryan Reynolds Mary Rachael Richmond Trevor Lee Riley Austin Tyler Robinson Megan Rae Robinson Savannah Faith Robinson Shelby Grace Rodgers Rachael Alexandra Roe Jaden Beth Rogers Jaszmin Nikol Rogers Katelyn Danielle Rogers Lexus Marie Rogers Brittany Michelle Ross Shyanne Rachelle Ross Jake Adam Rowe Ryan Fredric Rowe Peyton Nicole Russo Jasmine Gene Sampson Adrianne Lee Sanderson John Nathan Sanderson Heather Renee Sandifer Houston Luke Sasseen Ashton Brooke Saxon Bethany Kirsten Nichole Scott Mykenzie Brooke Seavers Jessica Danielle Shafer Logan Grant Shelby Dallas Trent Shelton Wesley Morgan Shields Alejandro Sierra-Rosas Brian Colby Simpson Samantha Marie Sims Logan Luke Hayden Sizemore Anna Christine Sloan Austin Thomas Sloan Darrean Michael Smiley Damion Andrew Thomas Smith Elijah Brooks Smith Janson Brooke Smith Matthew Austin Smith Tanner Reed Smith Terry Lynn Smith Nakita Renae Spradling Monika Staszczak Benjamin Lyle Stephens Jayna Nicole Stokes Samantha Renee Stone Daniel Lynn Stoops Alison Elizabeth Story Shelby Lee Story Emily Chae Stout Jacob Blue Strong Brianna Nichole Suiter Courtney Paige Suiter Christopher Shane Sullivan Kaylee Brianna Sutton Eddie Wilson Taber III Dulcie Aspen Faith Taylor Jordyn Layne Taylor Daci Ann Thomas Haley Nicole Thomas Michael Tyronne Thomas Bradley Alexander Thompson Emily Kay Thompson Ryanna Paige Tibbs Ethan Tyler Todd Gloria Grace Toon Michael Lynn Toon Zachary Lynn Toon Yasmani Juventino Trejo-Flores Robert Gordon Trent Brittany Leigh-Ann Tucker Sierra Maraye Tucker Robbie Jeanette Valencia Allison Faith Vanmeter Logan Hunter Waggoner Jordan Patrick Waid Clayton Wayne Warren Libby Marie Warren Tabitha Lynn Warren Hannah Alline Watkins Kayla Nicole Watson Mary Katelynn Watson Thomas Leroy Watson Cortney Renee Webb Didra Lynn Webb Lucas Anthony Webb Christianna Elizabeth Wheat Miranda Pearle Wheeler Mason Lee Whitis Emily Frances Whitnell Elizabeth Brooke Wiggins Heath Alexander Wiggins Victoria Logan Leigh Wiggins Hunter Brian Wilkerson Sarah Caitlin Wilkerson Gregory Clay Willett Audrey Leigh Ann Williams Danielle Frances Williams Dylan Paul Williams Evan Francis Williams Kristin Paige Williams Morgan Drake Williams Sidney Brooke Williamson Brandon Ray Willingham Heather Nicole Gail Willingham Megan Paige Wilson Thomas Matthew Wilson Lauren Brianne Womble Champ Clark Wood Codi Nicole Woods Johnathan Skyler Wooldridge Nicholas Louis Wyatt Trace Evan Wyatt

