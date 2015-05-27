Graves High to have largest graduating class for 2nd straight ye - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves High to have largest graduating class for 2nd straight year

Written by Heartland News
Natalie Ford was named Valedictorian. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools)
Torie Fitzgerald was named Salutatorian. (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County High School will award diplomas to a record number of graduates for the second consecutive year.

Some 339 members of the Class of 2015 will receive diplomas, 13 more than last year's record high to that point. The first GCHS commencement to top 300 graduates was that of the Class of 2007. In its first three decades, the school has graduated more than 8,000 students.

The 30th annual commencement will take place in the Eagles' Nest Gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29.

To accommodate spectators, parking is available in the lot adjoining the soccer and football fields. That area is accessible via Jimtown Road.

Gymnasium doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m. The best way those interested can ensure getting the seats they desire is to arrive early. Chair seats are reserved for parents with tickets they received from their children; all other seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The doors close at 7:30 p.m. for the processional, which normally lasts approximately 20 minutes. After graduating students are seated, spectators who have been waiting are allowed to filter into the gym.

Should the gym seating fill to capacity, overflow seating will be offered in the Performing Arts Center, located at the corner of the school nearest the intersection of Ky. Highway 121 and the Purchase Parkway. If the crowd size requires opening the PAC, those seated in that facility will see a live television feed of the ceremony.

Principal Matthew Madding will welcome guests. The school's Army JROTC unit will conduct the presentation of colors. Tanner Reed Smith will lead the invocation. Natalie Carol Ford will present the valedictory address. The GCHS Choir, under the direction of Raeanne McKendree, will perform the song “I Lived.” Mary Katelynn Watson and Morgan Charlyne Hubeny will present the senior video. Administrators will present diplomas. Superintendent Kim Dublin will confer degrees.

Valedictorian Natalie Carol Ford is the daughter of Darrell and Amy Ford. She plans to attend the University of Kentucky, majoring in international studies. She hopes to study abroad as an undergraduate and later to earn a master's degree in diplomacy and international commerce. She says she dreams one day to work for the United States State Department as a Foreign Service officer. She was awarded the UK Presidential Scholarship and a Rotary Scholarship.

Her extracurricular activities include Tae Park Tae Kwon Do, Teen Court, the Lewis Institute Mid-South Tae Kwon Do Tournament and Demonstrations teams, the Lewis Institute Black Belt Association, the Freshman Mentoring Team, the Agape Club, the Spanish Club, and the Beta Club. Her leadership positions include Black Belt and assistant instructor in Tae Kwon Do as well as a Freshman Mentor.

Honors include second degree Black Belt, Kentucky Governor's Scholar 2014, the National Leadership Award, Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, perfect attendance throughout high school, All A's Honor Roll all four years, Rotary Club Student of the Month, and various medals in Tae Kwon Do on the state, national, and world class levels.

Salutatorian Torie Paige Fitzgerald is the daughter of Jason and Tracy Fitzgerald. She plans to attend Harding University in preparation for further education leading to a career as a physician's assistant. She was awarded both Trustee and Honor scholarships at Harding.

Her extracurricular activities include the Freshman Mentoring Program, the Distributive Education Clubs of America, the Future Business Leaders of America, the Agape Club, the National Honor Society of High School Scholars, and the youth group of the Northside Church of Christ. Leadership positions include FBLA vice-president, Agape officer, Mayfield-Graves County Youth Leadership secretary.

Honors include AP Scholar, National Leadership Award, Kentucky Governor's Scholar, Academic Achievement Award, Rotary Student of the Month, Historical East Coast Tour participant, and an invitation to attend Commonwealth Honors Academy.

Other honor graduates, their parents' names, their majors and institutions of choice are listed here. Those 46 additional honor graduates include Kristin Ann Atkins, daughter of Michael and Kay Atkins, UK College of Engineering-Paducah, majoring in chemical engineering; Elijah Cole Barnard, son of Ron and Michelle Barnard, University of Louisville, majoring in engineering; Alexis Renee Bell, daughter of Michael Bell and Lisa Boss, University of Tennessee, majoring in veterinary medicine; Jacquelyn Rae Burgess, daughter of Dickie and Pam Burgess, UofL, majoring in bioengineering before attending medical school to study orthopedic surgery;

Colby Lee Canter, son of Lyle and Lora Canter, UK College of Engineering-Paducah, majoring in chemical engineering; Shelby Noelle Carter, daughter of Robert Carter and Rene Carter, UofL, majoring in communication followed by a Master of Business Administration degree; Bethany Cartwright, daughter of Todd and Valerie Cartwright, Murray State University, majoring in agriculture education; Hayden Blake Cash, son of Bryan and Kelli Cash, UK, majoring in electrical engineering;

Kaycee Deanne Champion, daughter of Mark Champion and Sharon Maes, UK, majoring in marketing, followed by an MBA; Tellis Seth Duncan Cherry, son of Kathy Bouland and Hernandez Cherry, Morehead State University, majoring in physical therapy; Jessica Ann Choatte, daughter of Shannon Lacewell and Chuck Choate, West Kentucky Community and Technical College, followed by Murray State University, majoring in pre-medicine; Leah Denise Cope, daughter of David and Valeria Cope, WKCTC, majoring in physical therapy assistant; Mary Kathryn Curtis, daughter of Joe and Lori Curtis, Murray State University, majoring in organizational communication;

Racheal Ann-Marie Day, daughter of James and Jennifer Day, WKCTC, majoring in nursing; Chandler Carlisle Dunn, son of Ronnie and Catherine Dunn, Murray State University, majoring in interior design; Tamia Marie Fair, daughter of Ron and Tammy Fair, UK, majoring in nursing; Hayden Troy Gerard, son of Troy and Pamela Gerard, Murray State University, followed by medical school;

Daniel George Hackel, son of Doug and Heyde Hackel, Murray State University, majoring in computer science; Patrick Eamon Hannan II, son of Patrick and Leslie Hannan, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, in preparation to become an officer in the U.S. Army and a mechanical engineer; Whitney Moore Hardison, daughter of Gary Hardison and Vanessa Hardison, Murray State University, to study the French language and become a speech language pathologist; Morgan Charlyne Hubeny, daughter of Melena Cloys and Robert Hubeny, Murray State University, secondary education to teach mathematics;

Hannah Shea Jones, daughter of Chris Jones and Ella Jones, Harding University, majoring in biology; Mara Catherine Kernodle, daughter of Bruce Wayne Kernodle, WKCTC, majoring in business administration; Mikayla Marie Kruse, daughter of Ed and Sandy Kruse, entering the U.S. Marine Corps;

Benjamin Wear Mathis, son of Rebecca Mathis and John Mathis, UK, undergraduate studies; Cheyenne Kristine McMullen, daughter of Jason and Kara McMullen, University of Tennessee at Martin, majoring in music education and art education;

Cooper James Merrick, son of Trent and Bridgett Merrick, UK College of Engineering-Paducah, majoring in chemical engineering; Chasidy Brooke Moore, daughter of Shonda Moore and Stephen Moore, UofL, major undecided; Benjamin Gray Mullins, son of Jim and Janna Mullins, Murray State University, majoring in computer science;

Hannah Elizabeth Purcell, daughter of Matthew and Shanda Purcell, Western Kentucky University, majoring in dietetics; Shelby Grace Rodgers, daughter of Brad and LeeAnn Rodgers, Murray State University, majoring in nursing; Jake Adam Rowe, son of Bill and Diana Rowe, UK, majoring in pharmacy;

Ashton Brooke Saxon, daughter of David and Kim Saxon, Transylvania University, major undecided; Samantha Marie Sims, daughter of James and Christy Sims, Murray State University, majoring in chemistry to become a teacher; Anna Christine Sloan, daughter of Greg Sloan as well as Allison and Clay McClanahan, UK, majoring in chemistry, followed by pharmacy school; Elijah Brooks Smith, son of Rachael Smith, Western Kentucky University, majoring in broadcasting; Tanner Reed Smith, son of Rodney and Stacey Smith, Olney Central College, majoring in pre-physical therapy;

Haley Thomas, daughter of Christina Wilson and Gary Thomas, WKCTC, majoring in elementary education; Gloria Grace Toon, daughter of Craig and Cheri Toon, New York University-Tisch School of the Arts, majoring in bachelor of fine arts, acting; Kayla Alline Watkins, daughter of Jeff and Kim Watkins, Western Kentucky University, majoring in biology with a focus on genetics/microbiology; Kayla Nicole Watson, daughter of Rodger Watson, Murray State University, majoring in psychology; Emily Frances Whitnell, daughter of Chuck and Binkie Whitnell, Feed-Hardeman University, majoring in special education and elementary education;

Victoria Logan Leigh Wiggins, daughter of Johnny and Valerie Wiggins, WKCTC, majoring in mathematics education; Sarah Caitlin Wilkerson, daughter of Greg and Judy Wilkerson, Murray State University, majoring in middle school education; Gregory Clay Willett, son of Chad and Jayne Willett, UK, majoring in architecture; and Kristin Paige Williams, daughter of Tim and Christy Williams, WKCTC, majoring in elementary education.

The entire list of graduates includes:

  1. Chandler Monroe Adams
  2. Eric Matthew Alexander
  3. Adrianna Nichelle Allen
  4. Jemirez Traison DeWitt Allen
  5. Danielle Paige Allison
  6. Emanuel Arellano
  7. Kristin Ann Atkins
  8. William Myles Avent
  9. Zackary Daulton Baker
  10. David Jacob Balisteri
  11. Elise Kendall Ballard
  12. William Brandon Barber
  13. Nathan Hunter Barham
  14. Alyssa Brooke Barnard
  15. Elijah Cole Barnard
  16. Janet Bartolo
  17. Jesse Leroy Bates
  18. Austin Chance Beane
  19. Alexis Renee Bell
  20. Trai Jeffery-Paul Bisher
  21. Roby Joe Blackwell
  22. Jordan Brooke Blewett
  23. Kristin Renee Borgia
  24. Samantha Marie Bowling-Nadvornik
  25. Austin Terelle Bright
  26. Lannie Lurton Buckingham
  27. Jacquelyn Rae Burgess
  28. Keri Renee Burgess
  29. Cody Lane Burnett
  30. Kristopher Kobe Burnett
  31. Isbel Calderon
  32. Payten Nicole Caldwell
  33. Colby Lee Canter
  34. Nash Evan Canter
  35. Patrick Reece Carmon
  36. Itzel Izamar Carmona
  37. Tyler Lane Carr
  38. Kylie Paige Carrico
  39. Joshua Henry Carter
  40. Shelby Noelle Carter
  41. Bethany Morgan Cartwright
  42. Hayden Blake Cash
  43. Allison Michelle Cecil
  44. Kaycee Deanne Champion
  45. Aaron Ray Chastain
  46. Tellis Seth Duncan Cherry
  47. Jessica Ann Choate
  48. Carley Lauren Clymer
  49. Tyler Frank Cole
  50. Alexa Genise Coleman
  51. Dustin Thomas Coles
  52. Kaytlyn Marie Collins
  53. Tanner Logan Cooper
  54. Leah Denise Cope
  55. Aaron Michael Cox
  56. Zachary Richard Cox
  57. Seth Michael Crane
  58. Cody Christian Crider
  59. Maryssa Taylor Crook
  60. Ryan Timothy Cruse
  61. Airiel Brooke Curtis
  62. Mary Kathryn Curtis
  63. Tanner Cole Darnall
  64. Isaac Hess Copeland Darnell
  65. Tristen Renae Davidson
  66. Channing Paige Davis
  67. Dillon Todd Day
  68. Mariah Paris Day
  69. Racheal Ann-Marie Day
  70. Marin Diaz
  71. Moises Alexander Diaz
  72. Karina Diaz-Cardoso
  73. Lauren Elizabeth Diel
  74. William Grayson Dietz
  75. Matthew William Dillon
  76. Olivia Gail Dublin
  77. Teresa Jayne Duncan
  78. Tiffany Jo Duncan
  79. Austin Tyler Dunn
  80. Chandler Carlisle Dunn
  81. Kendrick Dwayne Dysart
  82. William Hunter Ellington
  83. Kaley Nicole Elliott
  84. Keaton Thomas Elliott
  85. Lakyn Montana Elliott
  86. Morgan Michael Elliott
  87. Dustin Blake Enoch
  88. Kaylie Joleen Escobar-Balisteri
  89. Brandon Chad Wiley Eubanks
  90. Logan Trace Fagan
  91. Tamia Marie Fair
  92. Stephen Vegan Fakhoorian
  93. Marissa Nicole Fallon
  94. Madison Lane Farmer
  95. Destin John Faulkner
  96. Collin Ray Feezor
  97. Torie Paige Fitzgerald
  98. Mason Thomas Ford
  99. Natalie Carol Ford
  100. Rebekah Twylene Forrest
  101. Kyle Evan Foy
  102. James Lee Frazier
  103. Shawn Michael Frazier
  104. Alexsander Grant French
  105. Zachary Tristan Fulcher
  106. Alexander Alan Futrell
  107. Ramone Hector Garcia
  108. Viridiana Guadalupe Garcia
  109. Brittany Elizabeth Gargus
  110. Hayden Troy Gerard
  111. Damon Allen Gilbert
  112. Devin Blake Gilbert
  113. Bradley Glenn Gipson
  114. Kourteney Madison Gossum
  115. Dionte Demond Gray
  116. Hannah Celeste Grenda
  117. Benjamin Clay Gross
  118. Eric Matthew Gschwind
  119. Gabriela Neida Guevara
  120. Daniel George Hackel
  121. Natalie Marie Hackel
  122. Kamri Laine Hagan
  123. Dakota Paul Haley
  124. Patrick Eamon Hannan
  125. Whitney Moore Hardison
  126. Cody Randall Hargrove
  127. Tyler Daniel Harlow
  128. Christina Lee Harned
  129. Bailee Hope Hawkins
  130. Bailey Ford Hawkins
  131. Mary Katelyn Hayden
  132. Tanner Jace Hayden
  133. Torri Haven Haynes
  134. William Daniel Heath
  135. Carey Elizabeth Hendley
  136. Christopher Stephen Hendley
  137. Ashley Payton Hendricks
  138. Hunter Hill Henley
  139. Taryn Elizabeth Hester
  140. Marlana Grace Hogarty
  141. Lane Joseph Hohlbein
  142. Dystan Noah Holmes
  143. Austin Blake Hopwood
  144. Morgan Charlyne Hubeny
  145. Hunter Dale Hutson
  146. Destinee Jo Hyatte
  147. Brandon Ray Ivie
  148. Kaula Denise Jackson
  149. Michael Christopher Jensen
  150. Victoria Mae Johnson
  151. Andrew Chaney Jones
  152. Austin Robert Jones
  153. Hannah Shea Jones
  154. Shelby Lynne Kayse
  155. Mara Catherine Kernodle
  156. Timothy Jordan Kloss
  157. Mikayla Marie Kruse
  158. Leah Danielle Langston
  159. Emily Jameson Lawler
  160. Abigail Faith Lawson
  161. Hoa Q Le
  162. Robert Bryce Lee
  163. Gustavo Joshua Leon
  164. Savannah Rose Leon
  165. Christian Tyler Lykins
  166. Misha Jo Madding
  167. Grant Allen Marler
  168. Joseph Dean Marshall
  169. Sierra Jean Marshall
  170. Mary Grace Martin
  171. Benjamin Wear Mathis
  172. Rylan Daniel Mathis
  173. Shelby Deann May
  174. James Lee Edward Maynard
  175. Jeremiah Kyle Maynard
  176. Nathan Russell Mays
  177. Michael Allen McAllister
  178. Marley Kay McCollum
  179. Mary Alexis McDowell
  180. Matthew Dale McElwayne
  181. Daniel Tyler McKinney
  182. Nerissa Dawn McKinney
  183. Cheyenne Kristine McMullen
  184. Brian Tanner Meadows
  185. Lindsay Dawn Medlin
  186. Makayla Suzanne Menser
  187. Jackson Howard Mergen
  188. Cooper James Merrick
  189. Brittany Nikole Mills
  190. Tanner Robert Mohler
  191. Chasidy Brooke Moore
  192. Hayley Elizabeth Morgan
  193. Madison Laray Morgan
  194. Malik Breon Morris
  195. Shaylee Brooke Morris
  196. Benjamin Gray Mullins
  197. Cooper Lee Myatt
  198. Benjamin Ray Neighbors
  199. My Thitra Nguyen
  200. Robin Danielle Nolin
  201. Emilee Carole Norton
  202. Jacob Andrew Oldham
  203. Lexus Monique Olds
  204. Sharkay Marie Oliver
  205. Sabrina Michele Otto
  206. Kolton Brandt Parks
  207. Ashton Rhea Pate
  208. Austin Chad Patterson
  209. Kayla Jo Patterson
  210. Hunter Blake Pearce
  211. Adam Reese Peregrine
  212. Davanna Kay Perkins
  213. Jacklyn Anne Perry
  214. Anthony Michael Phillips
  215. Hunter Ray Phillips
  216. Daniel Reed Pirtle
  217. Allyssa Michelle Poston
  218. Alexander Aaron Prather
  219. David Keith Pritchard
  220. Ashley Nicole Puckett
  221. Makayla Sheyanne Puckett
  222. Hannah Elizabeth Purcell
  223. Amanda Dawn Rakestraw
  224. Dylan Preston Reed
  225. Bethany Marie Reynolds
  226. Dehra Aryan Reynolds
  227. Mary Rachael Richmond
  228. Trevor Lee Riley
  229. Austin Tyler Robinson
  230. Megan Rae Robinson
  231. Savannah Faith Robinson
  232. Shelby Grace Rodgers
  233. Rachael Alexandra Roe
  234. Jaden Beth Rogers
  235. Jaszmin Nikol Rogers
  236. Katelyn Danielle Rogers
  237. Lexus Marie Rogers
  238. Brittany Michelle Ross
  239. Shyanne Rachelle Ross
  240. Jake Adam Rowe
  241. Ryan Fredric Rowe
  242. Peyton Nicole Russo
  243. Jasmine Gene Sampson
  244. Adrianne Lee Sanderson
  245. John Nathan Sanderson
  246. Heather Renee Sandifer
  247. Houston Luke Sasseen
  248. Ashton Brooke Saxon
  249. Bethany Kirsten Nichole Scott
  250. Mykenzie Brooke Seavers
  251. Jessica Danielle Shafer
  252. Logan Grant Shelby
  253. Dallas Trent Shelton
  254. Wesley Morgan Shields
  255. Alejandro Sierra-Rosas
  256. Brian Colby Simpson
  257. Samantha Marie Sims
  258. Logan Luke Hayden Sizemore
  259. Anna Christine Sloan
  260. Austin Thomas Sloan
  261. Darrean Michael Smiley
  262. Damion Andrew Thomas Smith
  263. Elijah Brooks Smith
  264. Janson Brooke Smith
  265. Matthew Austin Smith
  266. Tanner Reed Smith
  267. Terry Lynn Smith
  268. Nakita Renae Spradling
  269. Monika Staszczak
  270. Benjamin Lyle Stephens
  271. Jayna Nicole Stokes
  272. Samantha Renee Stone
  273. Daniel Lynn Stoops
  274. Alison Elizabeth Story
  275. Shelby Lee Story
  276. Emily Chae Stout
  277. Jacob Blue Strong
  278. Brianna Nichole Suiter
  279. Courtney Paige Suiter
  280. Christopher Shane Sullivan
  281. Kaylee Brianna Sutton
  282. Eddie Wilson Taber III
  283. Dulcie Aspen Faith Taylor
  284. Jordyn Layne Taylor
  285. Daci Ann Thomas
  286. Haley Nicole Thomas
  287. Michael Tyronne Thomas
  288. Bradley Alexander Thompson
  289. Emily Kay Thompson
  290. Ryanna Paige Tibbs
  291. Ethan Tyler Todd
  292. Gloria Grace Toon
  293. Michael Lynn Toon
  294. Zachary Lynn Toon
  295. Yasmani Juventino Trejo-Flores
  296. Robert Gordon Trent
  297. Brittany Leigh-Ann Tucker
  298. Sierra Maraye Tucker
  299. Robbie Jeanette Valencia
  300. Allison Faith Vanmeter
  301. Logan Hunter Waggoner
  302. Jordan Patrick Waid
  303. Clayton Wayne Warren
  304. Libby Marie Warren
  305. Tabitha Lynn Warren
  306. Hannah Alline Watkins
  307. Kayla Nicole Watson
  308. Mary Katelynn Watson
  309. Thomas Leroy Watson
  310. Cortney Renee Webb
  311. Didra Lynn Webb
  312. Lucas Anthony Webb
  313. Christianna Elizabeth Wheat
  314. Miranda Pearle Wheeler
  315. Mason Lee Whitis
  316. Emily Frances Whitnell
  317. Elizabeth Brooke Wiggins
  318. Heath Alexander Wiggins
  319. Victoria Logan Leigh Wiggins
  320. Hunter Brian Wilkerson
  321. Sarah Caitlin Wilkerson
  322. Gregory Clay Willett
  323. Audrey Leigh Ann Williams
  324. Danielle Frances Williams
  325. Dylan Paul Williams
  326. Evan Francis Williams
  327. Kristin Paige Williams
  328. Morgan Drake Williams
  329. Sidney Brooke Williamson
  330. Brandon Ray Willingham
  331. Heather Nicole Gail Willingham
  332. Megan Paige Wilson
  333. Thomas Matthew Wilson
  334. Lauren Brianne Womble
  335. Champ Clark Wood
  336. Codi Nicole Woods
  337. Johnathan Skyler Wooldridge
  338. Nicholas Louis Wyatt
  339. Trace Evan Wyatt

