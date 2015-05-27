I-55 NB lanes open at 44 mm after crash

Crews were at the scene of a crash on Interstate 55 northbound at the 44 mm on Wednesday, May 27.

According to the Highway Patrol, Troop E officers have cleared the scene. All lanes are open.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2011 Kenworth Tractor Trailer going northbound on I-55 hit the rear of a 2004 Chevy Suburban, causing both vehicles to run off the road.

The driver of the semi, 23-year-old Kevin C. Wilson, of Monroe, Louisiana, had minor injuries and was driven from the scene by a driver.

Roshia R. Moore, 37, of Grenada, Mississippi, was driving the Suburban and had moderate injuries.

Moore's passengers: Roosevelt Moore, 60; a 12 year old and an eight year old were also injured; the eight year seriously.

The highway patrol said the eight year old was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital. The others were taken to the Cape Girardeau hospital by ambulance.

