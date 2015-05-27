Scott City man facing charge of failing to register as sex offender

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says a Scott City, Missouri man was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

Davey R. Mayfield, 22, of Scott City, Missouri faces the charge.

Sheriff Walter states that on Tuesday, deputies responded to the 400 block Hopper Street in Scott City to verify Mayfield's home address after he registered with as a sex offender on May 13, 2015.

The Sheriff's Office believed Mayfield was not living there.

Deputies had been trying paper service to Mayfield, but neighbors were telling the deputies that Mayfield had not been living there.

The deputies had not been able to find Mayfield at at the home or been able to contact anyone at the home after he registered on May 13.

Deputies later found Mayfield who said he had been living at the Hopper address for a number of years.

A witness told deputies that Mayfield has been living with him at a home on Azalea for the past three months.

The witness told deputies that Mayfield told him he was supposed to stay at the home on Hopper, but did not want to.

Mayfield later told deputies he was not living at the home on Hopper.

Mayfield was taken to the Scott County Jail. He was booked in the jail pending the filing of formal chargers by the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney.

Bond was set by the court at $500 cash only.