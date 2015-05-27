Kevil, KY man wanted in connection with assault

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is actively searching for a Kevil man in connection to an assault investigation.

Jesse A. Hall, Jr., 34, is 5'4" and approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair and a beard. Deputies say Hall also has damage to his right eye and it appears glazed.

Hall is wanted on charges related to an assault in McCracken County early on Sunday morning, April 19. There is currently an active arrest warrant issued for him.

If anyone has any information on Hall's whereabouts, you can contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719 or Crimestoppers at 270-443-TELL.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.