2017 jury trial date set for man accused of Cairo bank attack

BENTON, IL (KFVS) - A jury trial date has been set for a man accused of killing two women and critically injuring another at a Cairo, Illinois bank in 2014.

The jury trial was set for January 23, 2017 at 9 a.m.

The trial date was set Wednesday, May 27, 2015 at the Federal Courthouse in Benton, Illinois.

Wednesday was the final pretrial conference.

