Graves Co. Middle School students by GCHS record Class of 2015

Graves County High School will graduate a record number of seniors in the Class of 2015 on Friday night.

A line of some 339 graduates stretched from GCHS to Graves County Middle School Tuesday morning.

Eventually, all the seniors marched through the first floor of the middle school.

“We're doing this because our graduates have a lot of achievements for us to celebrate,” said GCHS principal Matthew Madding. “We also want our middle school students to see the grads in their caps and gowns and set graduation as a goal for themselves.”

Middle school principal Jonathan Miller agreed, adding, “It also gives our teachers a chance to see their former students' success today and to realize that those teachers made a difference.”

Eighth grader Alec Dowdy joined in applauding the march.

He said of the graduates, “They're doing something good with their lives, graduating and now going on to college.”

