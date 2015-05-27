Man accused of Parma murder makes court appearance

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Copyright 2015 KFVS . All rights reserved.

A Parma, Missouri murder suspect was in court on Wednesday.Deion Martin was brought to the New Madrid County Courthouse in a New Madrid County Sheriff's Department vehicle. Martin was escorted by several authorities as he stepped out of the vehicle and made his way into the courthouse.Martin was wearing an orange jumpsuit, shackled at the ankles and handcuffed and walked with his head looking down.Heartland News asked Martin if there was anything he wanted to say. Martin responded by shaking his head no.Around a dozen people were inside the courtroom when Martin walked in. He stood in front of Judge Joshua Underwood as Underwood read him all four charges.Underwood stated count one was murder in the first degree and if convicted, Martin could face the death penalty or a life sentence.· Count two is an armed criminal action charge with a sentence if convicted of three to 30 years.· Count three is robbery in the first degree with a sentence if convicted of 10 to 30 years or life.· Count four is an armed criminal action charge with a sentence if convicted of three to 30 years.Judge Underwood specified Martin does qualify for a public defender.Martin is still being held without bond and a scheduled court appearance on June 18 and 9 a.m. at the New Madrid County Courthouse.According to a probable cause statement, Deion Martin followed Brenda Smith and another female employee through the door into the D&L One Stop in Parma when the employees were opening.Once inside the store, Martin allegedly held a gun to Smith's head and demanded she open the safe.Martin told Smith he would shoot her in the head if she did not hurry up and open the safe, according to the probable cause statement.Smith told Martin it would take a while to open the safe. Martin then allegedly shot Smith in the right side of the head.After shooting Smith, the suspect told the other female employee to go behind the counter and give him some lottery tickets.The employee obeyed and handed the suspect several lottery tickets.The other female employee said that Martin was soft spoken with a "not very manly voice."She also said Martin was wearing a black hoodie pulled over his head and the lower part of his face was covered.While processing the scene, officers took inventory of the remaining lottery tickets and compared the inventory to the stores ending count from the previous night to determine which lottery tickets were taken.Officers then contacted the Missouri Lottery Commission and provided them with a list of unaccounted for tickets.On May 24, New Madrid County Sheriff's Department received calls from Dexter Police Department who stated a subject attempted to cash in a ticket believed to be unaccounted for from the D&L One Stop in Parma.The sheriff's department also received a call from Stoddard County Sheriff's Department stating someone also tried to cash the tickets in at a convenience store in Bernie.The tickets were confirmed to be those of the unaccounted tickets from the D&L One Stop in Parma.New Madrid County Sheriff's Department deputies interviewed the employees at the gas station in Dexter who said the subject who tried to cash the tickets was a black male, had an odd looking eye and a soft spoken and not a very manly voice.When an employee scanned the ticket, they received a message telling them to return the ticket to the customer and contact the Lottery Commission.Employees also gave authorities a description of the car the subject left in with a white female inside.A photo of Martin was provided to store clerks at the convenience store in Bernie.Employees confirmed it was Marin who was the subject who attempted to cash the ticket previously.During an interview with investigators, Martin admitted to entering the D&L One Stop in Parma, armed with a .22 caliber revolver with the intention of committing a robbery.Martin also admitted to firing the gun during the robbery.Martin told investigators the gun, lottery tickets and clothing worn during the robbery where in his bedroom at a residence in Parma.The gun, clothes and lottery tickets were found by investigators.Police say Martin also admitted to committing a previous robbery at Miller's Store in Parma on January 12, 2015.