Boil water order lifted for Hillcrest Manor subdivision

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A boil water order has been lifted for Hillcrest Manor subdivision just outside of Cape Girardeau.

According to Central States Water Resources, a contractor was working on building water improvements and an old check gate value failed.

Due to a pressure reduction in the drinking water system, the drinking water was temporary shut down at Hillcrest Manor.

Hillcrest Operating Utility issued a boil order until they can get three clean drinking water tests confirmed. 

On Friday, May 29, they announced that they passed all of the drinking water tests.

