2 injured in head on crash involving SUV, semi in KY

The Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that happened on US 641 at the 1.9 mile marker on Wednesday.It happened in Calloway County north of Hazel, Kentucky.

The collision happened around 12:21 p.m. near the intersection of Lauring drive.

A preliminary investigation by state police shows Bridgett D. Martin, 37, of Hazel was driving a Dodge Durango traveling north on US 641.

For an undetermined reason, police say the vehicle went into south bound traffic lane, striking a semi-truck head on.

Mitchell W. Green, 59 of Paris, Tennessee was driving a Freightliner pulling an empty box trailer, traveling south on US 641. Emma L. Green, 67, was in the sleeper berth of the semi when the collision occurred.

Martin was taken by ambulance to the Murray Calloway County emergency room and later transported by ambulance to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee due to her injuries.

Martin was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Emma Green was taken by ambulance to the Murray Calloway County ER for her injuries. Mitchell Green was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision and did not sustain any injuries.

KSP was assisted on the scene by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Murray Fire Department, Calloway County Fire-Rescue Squad, Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service, and Kentucky State Police Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.

KSP is continuing the investigation into the collision.

